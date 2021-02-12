US: 6 Dead, Dozens Injured After 130 Cars Pile Up On Texas Highway

At least six people have died and dozens more injured following 130 cars pile up on a highway in the US state of Texas, Associated Press reported. The devastating accident was caused as overnight sleet resulting from Winter Storm Shirley, turned the Fortworth freeway into ice. Firefighters have now been deployed to the 1.5-mile long crash site to rescue people trapped in their vehicles.

Incident happened on Thursday morning

According to the Associated Press, the crash happened shortly after 6 am on Thursday morning. One particular video, circulating online, shows FedEx truck losing control on a downhill stretch of the freeway and ploughing into a barrier. Cars behind it then started smashing into it. Authorities have described it a mass causality incident revealing that they are many cars struck behind gigantic trucks and 18 wheeler vehicles.

“There were multiple people that were trapped within the confines of their vehicles and requiring the use of hydraulic rescue equipment to successfully extricate them,” Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis told AP.

Firefighters, currently deployed at the site are going car to car to pull out people in need of emergency medical services. According to MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky, an ambulance service on the ground, the number of people in critical condition is currently over 65 but is growing 'by the minute'. “The roadway was so treacherous from the ice that several of the first responders were falling on the scene,” Zavadsky said.

“We did see a large number of people that were victims of this accident that were in scrubs, that had hospital IDs on … in some cases, our folks would know those folks,” Zavadsky added.

