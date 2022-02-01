US: 6 HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats; White House Calls It 'certainly Disturbing'

At least six historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the United States (US) have received bomb threats, prompting several to close their doors and cancel classes for the day. Among the colleges that received threats on Monday were Albany State University in Georgia, Delaware State University in Delaware, Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, Howard University in Washington, Bowie State University in Maryland, and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that US President Joe Biden is aware of the new bomb threats at HBCUs. "The president is aware. I don’t believe he’s received a formal briefing, but he is aware of these reports," Psaki told reporters.

"I will say that these are certainly disturbing. And the White House is in touch with interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this," she added.

FBI aware of the bomb threats at HBCU

Further, the Federal Bureau of Investigation claimed in a statement that it is aware of bomb threats received by various HBCUs. The statement added, "The FBI takes all potential threats seriously, and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility."

The development comes less than a month after eight historically Black universities were targeted with bomb threats on January 5. Although no suspicious items or bombs were discovered, the incidents shook nerves in a country still grappling with its history of racial violence and injustice. After investigating the threats, police in Washington, D.C., and Daytona Beach, Florida, gave the all-clear to Howard and Bethune-Cookman, respectively.

"Relieved to hear that Howard and Bethune-Cookman Universities have been given the all-clear," Psaki told the reporters during the media briefing. She went on to say that the White House would keep an eye on the reports. On Monday, Tom Chittum, acting deputy director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), revealed that the agency was investigating bomb threats at the schools.

It is worth noting that, the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police officer in 2020 sparked months of nationwide protests and calls for an end to police violence and racial discrimination against Black Americans.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)