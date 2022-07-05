US: 6 Killed In Gunfire During 4th Of July Parade; Chicago Police Names Person Of Interest

At least 6 people were killed and 25 more injured during the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Chicago on Monday. The incident took place shortly after 10 am (local time) Monday when revelers gathered along Central Avenue to mark the 246th year of independence. US authorities have launched an extensive manhunt for the identified gunman who took a shot at unsuspecting attendees of the Independence Day parade.

The assailant reportedly rained bullets from the rooftop of the building in Highland Park Ill. Law enforcement officers told residents near the parade route to stay in their homes noting potential danger with the gunman still free. The FBI Chicago field office has urged witnesses to send critical evidence like videos or images, if any, to help speed up the investigation. Gripped under fear of gun violence, local communities called off the post-parade celebratory events in the area.

US Police names 'person of interest'

In a massive breakthrough, Highland Park (HP) police later on Monday named the "person of interest" in the shooting incident that rocked America on the eve of Independence Day. Officer Lou Jogmen of the HP police identified 22-year-old Robert Crimo (III) as a "person of interest" in connection to the shooting. Crimo, as per the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is a 5-foot-11 man with a significant tattoo. "Crimo, III, has the following tattoos: four tally marks with a line through them on his right cheek, red roses and green leaves on his neck, and the cursive script above his left eyebrow," the FBI website said.

Crimo was believed to be driving a Honda Fit brought in 2010. Police commander Chris O' Neill told CNN that they had recovered a ladder attached to the building of the wall from where the shooter took a shot at the crowd. Firearm evidence was retrieved from the terrace of the business near the ghastly mass shooting. A spokesperson for Lake County Major Crime Task Force, Christopher Covelli, as quoted by CNN, mentioned that the attack appeared to be "random" using a "high-powered rifle at the shooter's disposal.

Chaotic dispersal

The sudden breakout of fire caused people to flee abruptly, leading to a brief stampede. 25 injured people were taken to the NorthShore University Health System, 19 of whom were released later after receiving gunshot injury treatments. The victims of the gun violence ranged from 8 to 85 years old, Dr. Brigham Temple, director of NorthShore told CNN.

"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in an impassioned statement. "Prayers alone will not put a stop to the terror of rampant gun violence in our country," the governor wrote. "We must -- and we will -- end this plague of gun violence," he added. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in a statement, condoled the death of the victims and prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained grave injuries.

(Image: AP)