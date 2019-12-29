US: 6-year-old Catches Santa Claus On Security Camera Footage

A 6-year-old girl from California has reportedly caught Santa in their CCTV camera. The little girl learned the surveillance from her grandfather who is a private investigator. Tessa Freeman from Visalia, California hatched a plan to catch Santa Claus with help of her Pop-Pop, aka Thomas Edmonds of Edmonds Investigations in Hanford, near Fresno. Tessa’s parents, Gingi and Jonathan told the local media that Tessa told them that she would catch Claus on camera when he visited their home on Christmas Eve.

Gingi said that Tessa knows her grandpa used to catch bad guys, and he's pretty much superhero status in her eyes.

How Tessa caught Santa

Thomas Edmonds has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, particularly detective work. The family told that they guess his granddaughter might be following in his footsteps now, but she told the reporters that her current aspirations for adulthood are becoming an artist and a babysitter. The girl told that she feared that if she would talk to Santa, he wouldn’t bring her the toys.

This fear of losing gifts led Tessa to use the family's home security equipment to capture images of Santa delivering packages. In the footage, Santa walks up to the Christmas tree and sets down a package before noticing the camera. He then waves, grabs a discarded Santa hat from behind him, wags his finger disapprovingly and covers the lens with the hat.

Tessa hopes to catch Santa again

Tessa and her 4-year-old sister Thyme were in awe of the video footage and the gifts explained the family. Speaking further to the media, Tessa said she wants to try to catch the red-suited man redhanded again, though she's worried Santa might be doing some surveillance of his own. She wonders if he knows that she plans to catch him. After all, she is watching her, she said.

