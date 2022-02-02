US: 6,000 Urged To Evacuate As Fertilizer Plant Fire Threatens Huge Chemical Explosion

As an uncontrolled fire broke out at the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant in North Carolina’s Winston-Salem in US, on Monday night, authorities in the city have urged residents within one mile of the blaze to evacuate because of a potential big explosion.

According to the authorities, the size of the fire has reduced but it still poses a danger to the neighborhood, CNN reported. The fertilizer plant fire has compelled the emergency responders to urge around 6,000 people to evacuate, which even include Wake Forest University students as well as over 200 convicts from a neighbouring jail.

Further, as authorities hurried to remove nearly 2,500 houses within a mile of the flames, fire officials expressed fear about the possibility of an ammonium nitrate explosion at the factory.

Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo stated on Tuesday that in the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant, there were 600 tons of ammonium nitrate and 5,000 tons of finished fertilizer. This incident has been compared with the 2013 fertilizer factory explosion in West, Texas, which had 240 tons of ammonium nitrate and killed 15 people, CNN reported.

Referring to the chemical content in the fertilizer plant, Winston-Salem Fire Chief said, "If that doesn't convey the gravity of this situation and how serious folks need to take it, I don't know how else to verbalize that," as per CNN.

North Carolina's fertilizer plant fire

After the blaze was spotted at a loading dock approximately at 7 p.m. (local time) on Monday, nearly 90 firemen fought it for around 90 minutes before being ordered to retreat due to the possibility of an explosion, according to Mayo. The fire then swiftly engulfed the whole structure, which eventually collapsed. A fire vehicle was left behind unattended to continue pumping water into a section of the property, USA Today reported.

Furthermore, with the help of aerial surveillance, authorities have determined that the train car on the backside of the plant, which stores roughly 100 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, poses no immediate heat hazard, according to Mayo. Authorities were able to close down two pipes that were supplying natural gas to the fertilizer factory on Tuesday, the fire chief added.

In addition to this, Mayo also noted that citizens will notice a mist in the atmosphere and smell an odour akin to "spent fireworks" when the winds shift throughout the evening.

According to him, the odour is caused by irritants and is not harmful. However, he highlighted the fact that individuals with "sensitive respiratory systems" should still avoid going outdoors. "We do not encourage folks to be out exercising, running and walking and doing that sort of thing," citing Mayo, CNN reported.

(Image: AP)