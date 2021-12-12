US: 70 Feared Dead After Historic Tornado Outbreak; Toll May Surge To 100

Tornadoes and severe storms that ripped through at least six states in the US, mainly Midwest and Southern regions from Friday night into Saturday have caused over 70 confirmed casualties. The death toll, though, is expected to rise to a hundred. Disaster-aid and humanitarian groups were mobilised as of Saturday to help the victims, while search units started frantic lookout for those missing. Devastating tornadoes tore through several states but the highest impact was felt across Kentucky, Illinois, and Arkansas.

The Salvation Army has set up a disaster relief fund, and has dispatched mobile kitchens that can serve 500 to 1,500 meals per day to the survivors, Associated Press reports. Homes were tattered into debris, trees were uprooted and motor vehicles were crushed, causing scores of deaths and destruction to human lives and properties.

Before and After photo of the tornado hit. Credit: Maxar Technologies

I am praying for the lives lost and communities impacted by the tornado devastation throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Thank you to our brave first responders. I will work to aid our communities with the federal funding and resources they need to rebuild. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/ZNqisgBCFn — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) December 11, 2021

“There are going to be a lot of deaths," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told the press reporters as he announced the creation of a tornado relief fund. “Death toll from this event is north of 70 Kentuckians and may end of exceeding 100 before the day is done," he said, as he asked people to donate blood, stressing that the state had been running short of supply due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, at 3 p.m. CST, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on his administration’s response to last night’s deadly quad-state tornado.



Read more: https://t.co/d6KVUdOXQ1 pic.twitter.com/tv7VZfhfOS — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

"This event is the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky's history," Beshear told press conference. "The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life and I have trouble putting it into words,” he added as he viewed the damage in multiple areas.

Here are some resources for those affected by the devastating storms in Kentucky and for those who want to help. https://t.co/Kv7YLF0tHJ — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 11, 2021

US Prez speaks with Gov.

Tornado warnings from the National Weather Service continued in the region Saturday morning. The Kentucky governor also spoke with the US President Joe Biden over the phone call on Saturday afternoon and urged for the federal emergency declaration and more resources to respond to the disaster. Biden told the reporters that he held a telephonic conversation with Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois governors, adding that he soon plans to visit Kentucky. The US President has activated more than 181 guardsmen from the National Guard early in the morning, reports confirmed.

I'm on the Eastside of Jonesboro.. Sirens going off on a Confirmed tornado to my SW.. #AKwx pic.twitter.com/7SXoiGFmy7 — Brandon Lane (@INstormchasing) December 11, 2021

Video of the tornado that hit the Amazon facility near Edwardsville, IL tonight… from Danielle Henke pic.twitter.com/5CNbJ03VzI — James Spann (@spann) December 11, 2021

"We will make it through this," Kentucky governor Beshear added. "We will rebuild, we are strong, resilient people.”

By the time the governor held the press conference, the White House reportedly approved Kentucky's state of emergency and ordered federal assistance to boost the response efforts due to the emergency. President Joe Biden said in a press conference shortly afterward the federal government will “not walk away” and is ready to approve additional federal emergency declarations. "We're going to get through this,” he said.

MONSTER wedge #tornado just after passing through Monette, AR earlier this evening. Reports of casualties. Long-track tornado continues near Hickman, TN @accuweather pic.twitter.com/owIWUmOucu — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 11, 2021

Video of the what I believe to be the tornado that traveled ~200 miles. Video from my dad’s front porch between Bremen and Sacramento, Kentucky. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/CQ7aOHk2Gs — 🅼🅼🅼🅺 (@mitchell_knight) December 11, 2021

Beshear informed the media reporters that at least four tornadoes, including one of the powerful one which stayed aground for more than 200 miles after touchdown, caused havoc through the state, snapping the power lines. As many as 60,000 Kentuckians are now without a power supply. The city of Mayfield was one of the hardest hit in Kentucky, the Governor stated. A roof collapse at a candle factory, where at least 110 people were working "resulted in mass casualties.”

"They rescued 40. There are at least 15 feet of metal with cars on top of it. Barrels of corrosive chemicals are there. It'll be a miracle if anybody else is found alive,” Governor Beshear told the presser. He called the devastating natural calamity “one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history.”

'It was extremely scary..'

An eyewitness and a survivor, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, a worker at the factory, told NBC News Saturday morning that she was stuck under the pile of rubble for two hours before help finally arrived. "It was extremely scary," the worker said. "It was absolutely the most terrifying thing I've experienced in my entire life. ... I did not think I was going to make it at all.”

Speaking to the agency, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said that the Friday night's tornado may surpass the 1974 Super Outbreak, the second-largest tornado outbreak on record for a single 24-hour period to produce more than 100 tornadoes.

In the nerve-wracking footage that are circulating on social media, a train can be seen derailed from the powerful gusts of winds, multiple homes can be seen reduced to debris, and a house was found completely blown away by the tornado, and two children were found alive in a bathtub. "Total devastation there. Lots of power lines, trees everywhere. Homes demolished," Ronnie Noel, Hopkins County's magistrate, told NPR as he walked around the Dawson Springs to survey the damage.

Full magnitude of the event 'unknown'

The weather also struck an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill, east of St. Louis causing "catastrophic damage," Edwardsville Police Department informed in a statement on Facebook, adding that there were confirmed fatalities on site. The roof was ripped off the warehouse, Associated Press reported, and the walls totally collapsed. One person is now admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.

In Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette, Arkansas, at least one was dead, and five others were injured, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day reportedly informed. Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett told a news conference: “It’ll be daybreak before we even realise the full magnitude of this event.”

(Image Credit: AP)