US: 72-year-old New York Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Ex-President Donald Trump

A man from New York was reportedly arrested on Monday, 10 January, on charges of threatening to kill former US President Donald Trump. The 72-year-old man, named Thomas Welnicki, has been accused of making threatening calls to the Secret Service, reported NBC News.

Even though the name of the former US President is not mentioned in the complaint, the "Individual 1" he referred to in the threatening messages to Secret Service has been identified in the footnote as the US President who was in office from January 2017 to January 2021.

Thomas Welnicki reportedly made phone calls to the Secret Service and made threats against Donald Trump. He started making phone calls to the Secret Service about a year back and continued the threatening calls in September, November and December, NBC News reported citing federal court documents.

In the voicemail message to the Secret Service on January 4, Welnicki reportedly insisted that he would do anything to “take out Individual 1”.

Around July 21, Welnicki reportedly called Capitol Police and told them that if Trump lost the presidential election and he refused to leave office, he would "acquire weapons to take him down", reported The Hill.

According to the complaint, the person threatening the former US President Trump called the Secret Service thrice from his mobile phone on or around November 8, 2021. In all the phone calls, Welnicki revealed his name and in the first call, he reportedly referred to Trump as “Hitler”.

As per the complaint, Welnicki has reportedly said that he will make every effort to ensure that the “Individual 1 is dead”. The last call documented in the complaint was made around December 2, and Welnicki asked the authorities about the information as to how he could schedule a protest at Trump's house, as per The Hill report. The person who has been threatening Trump in his calls to the secret service has reportedly given interviews to law enforcement in the last one and half years.

Image: AP