US: 76 Million-year-old Dinosaur Skeleton To Be Auctioned For $8 Million In New York

The fossilized skeleton of a Gorgosaurus could sell for as high as $8 million if auctioned successfully on July 28 this year. According to the announcement made by auction house Sotheby's, the skeleton -- 10 feet tall and 22 feet long -- died around 76 million years ago.

The information further disclosed that the dinosaur was mature at the time of its death. It said the specimen was discovered in the Judith River Formation in Havre, Montana, in 2018 along with a few other similar rare species.

Notably, this will be the first time that a giant dinosaur species has ever been available for private collectors to purchase as all of the other known Gorgosaurus skeletons are in museum collections.

Watch the Assembling of Gorgosaurus Skeleton here:

Measuring 10 feet tall and 22 feet long, meet the first ever #Gorgosaurus skeleton to be offered at auction. 🦖



Watch as our #Dinosaur is put together in our #SothebysNewYork galleries, open for viewing 21 July ahead of its sale in our #GeekWeek auction 28 July.

Dinosaur will be open for viewing on July 21

The Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the late Cretaceous Period. It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years, according to Sotheby's.

Gorgosaurus Skeleton has the potential to inspire wonder, says Sotheby’s global head

Further, the auction house noted that a male adult weighed up to two tonnes and some palaeontologists -- who study fossils as a way of getting information about the history of life on Earth -- speculate the Gorgosaurus was faster, even more, ferocious and had stronger jaws than T. rex.

Meanwhile, Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture called the Gorgosaurus skeleton "unbelievable" and added it has the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imagination.

"In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton," said Hatton.

