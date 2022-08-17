US: 99-yr-old Woman Marguerite Koller Meets Her 100th Great-grandchild

A woman from Pennsylvania, United States, who is close to becoming 100 years old, recently celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild. This month, the 99-year-old woman who desired to have a large family got to meet her 100th great-grandchild. Marguerite Koller of Blue Bell will turn 100 years old in a few months and has recently welcomed the birth of Koller William. Notably, she has 11 children, 56 grandchildren, and 100 great-grandchildren.

The US Woman, while cradling her newest great-grandchild, who was named after her and her late husband, William, remarked, "I am just thinking about how lucky I am", People reported. Her family has previously stated that she makes an effort to attend every baptism and graduation. As per a Daily Mail report, her granddaughter, Christine Balster, told the local TV station that she "has created an amazing legacy spanning through generations."

However, earlier, Marguerite thought about entering a convent and becoming a nun. As per the Daily Mail report, she told 6 ABC back in 2015 that when she was a junior in high school, she submitted an application to enter the community convent, but during the early 1940s, she met William Koller of Manayunk, who she said, "talked me out of it."

After World War II, during the Baby Boom, the couple had their first child and since then Marguerite was determined to have a big family.

Biggest family in US

The US woman told 6 ABC, "I wanted to have a big family" and added, “I think it is difficult being an only child — it is lonely.” She claimed that at first, she figured she wanted 12 kids but once she started to have them, she "was not sure I wanted that many," Daily Mail reported. Instead, she decided on 11 kids, who were born over the duration of almost 20 years. She has 56 grandkids from them and 100 great-grandchildren.

Since her husband's death in 2008, she has credited her large family with keeping her busy and helping her feel blessed on every holiday.

Christine Balster, the granddaughter of Marguerite and mother of the 100th great-grandchild, remarked that she and her husband, Patrick, wanted to honour both of her grandparents with the name of their newborn son. She told NBC Philadelphia, "My husband liked the name Kole, and it felt very natural to name him Koller and William as the middle name".

