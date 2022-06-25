US Abortion Ruling: From Trudeau To Ardern, World Leaders Term Verdict 'horrific'

As the United States Supreme Court’s overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade revoking the constitutional right to an abortion for women across the country, world leaders called the move “horrific” and “appalling.” Outside the United States, the end of constitutional protections for abortions was met with shock and condemnation by the leaders of the other countries of the world.

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, all expressed opposition to the ban on abortion rights, terming the decision by the US court “incredibly upsetting”.

The US curled back on the women's right to abortion as more than 50 countries, including India, have liberalised their abortion laws, making medical healthcare more accessible for women.

Across several cities in countries outside the US such as London, Paris, and Edinburgh, Scotland, pro-choice women activists gathered and demonstrated against the overturning of Roe v. Wade expressing solidarity with American women.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that depriving women of their rights to choose for their own bodies was “horrific,” adding, “No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body.” The leader tweeted that he “can’t imagine the fear and anger” women in the US must be experiencing as a result of the controversial ruling.

“Abortion is a fundamental right for all women. It must be protected,” French President Emmanuel Macron, wrote on Twitter expressing outrage at the United States' court decision. “I express my solidarity with the women whose freedoms are today challenged by the Supreme Court of the United States of America," he said.

'A loss for women everywhere': New Zealand PM

“Watching the removal of a woman’s fundamental right to make decisions over their own body is incredibly upsetting,” asserted New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern slammed the United States' decision calling for a collective voice to stand for the American women. “Here in New Zealand we recently legislated to decriminalise abortion and treat it as a health rather than criminal issue," Ardern told her country's parliament. "That change was grounded in the fundamental belief that it’s a woman’s right to choose," she iterated. “People are absolutely entitled to have deeply held convictions on this issue. But those personal beliefs should never rob another from making their own decisions," she added.

Ardern maintained that rights snatched from women in the United States "feels like a loss for women everywhere." "We need progress, not to fight the same fights and move backwards," she asserted.

World leaders scrambled to deride the ruling, supporting the American women as they flooded the Supreme Court in Washington DC and in many other US cities chanting "hands off my body." President Joe Biden lamented the decision at the national address, saying that it has set America “back 150 years”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the US court ruling a “big step backwards” as hundreds of women in his country took to the streets of London and Edinburgh to revolt against the decision. Leader of the Scottish Nationalist party, Nicola Sturgeon of the UK parliament slammed the US government, calling the ruling “one of the darkest days for women’s rights in my lifetime." She warned that such a decision will embolden anti-abortion and anti-women forces in other countries too.

US 'out of step with global community’s commitment'

The United States is “out of step with the global community’s commitment to advance human rights,” the global healthcare organizations said in a collective statement, calling to hold such a decision accountable. While other nations like Argentina, Colombia, Ireland and Mexico have also moved to provide safe healthcare access to the women such as abortion, the US ruling is a major step backward in the fight for women's rights worldwide, the organizations stressed. Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalised abortion in a historic ruling last year in September.

Mexico's Chief Justice Arturo Zaldivar tweeted: “Rarely have I been as proud to be part of the Mexican Supreme Court as I am today." He demanded the world must call against such a move, until "all rights for all people. Until equality and dignity become customary.”

Ex-Irish diplomat Jennifer Cassidy, launched a scathing attack on the US court's decision, saying that in 2018, the people of her country spoke loud and clear. Ireland fought to repeal "one of the strictest abortion bans in the world," she wrote. "Giving Irish women their rights,” she reminded. Director-general of the International Planned Parenthood Federation, Alvaro Bermejo, tweeted that the ruling in the US will embolden anti-abortion, anti-woman and anti-gender movements and [impact] other reproductive freedoms in other countries. The Vatican issued a statement, meanwhile, saying that the United States' decision would challenge “the whole world.”