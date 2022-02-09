US Academics Pitch 'dust Defence' To Counter Chinese & Russian Hypersonic Missiles

The United States has started looking at new ways to counter hypersonic weapons especially at a time when Washington appears to lag behind Russia and China in developing these projectiles. One of the ideas pitched on Monday by Washington think tank involved tainting of the air before a hypersonic weapon attack in a bid to disrupt its functioning. The experts underscored that “hypersonic missiles are not unstoppable”.

The experts at Washington DC-based policy think tanks Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) suggested in a seminar that the United States could use particles designed to hang in the air as a “dust defence” against hypersonic missiles. The academics even suggested microwaves among other ways of interfering with the missiles’ functioning. According to them, these disruptions would make the missiles malfunction and it would be less challenging to shoot them down.

In the report titled, ‘Complex Air Defense: Countering the Hypersonic Missile Threat’, the academics wrote, “At hypersonic velocities, missile impacts against atmospheric dust, rain, and other particles can deposit bullet-like kinetic energies, triggering unpredictable aerodynamic, thermal, and structural disruptions” while noting that the conclusion was based on the incidents that were previously encountered by high-speed reentry vehicles.

Hypersonic missiles are not unstoppable and numerous efforts tailored to exploit key vulnerabilities of their flight regime can make hypersonic defense a tractable problem.



Learn more from @Missile_Defense's @tomkarako and @masao_dahlgren. https://t.co/rLGLck3XBY pic.twitter.com/r6g2JpRw5m — CSIS (@CSIS) February 8, 2022

‘Russia, China have accelerated development of missiles’

The report cataloguing ways to stop the hypersonic missiles was written by International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project Tom Karako and Research Associate, Missile Defense Project, Masao Dahlgren. The authors took a specific note of Russia and China among other nations who have “accelerated their development of hypersonic missiles to threaten U.S. forces in the homeland and abroad.” Therefore, they continued that, “The current Ballistic Missile Defense System, largely equipped to contend with legacy ballistic missile threats, must be adapted to this challenge.”

The publication of the latest report on countering hypersonic missiles in the US came in the backdrop of heightened attention towards North Korean test missile launches. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic and reports stating North Korea’s acute food shortage, the secretive regime of Kim Jong Un has emerged to global attention this year after test-launching multiple missiles in the first few weeks of 2022. BBC had stated that North Korea's renewed flurry of missile tests included short-range weapons and had landed at sea. The report stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to be holding back for the time being.

