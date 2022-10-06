US Accuses China & Russia Of Emboldening North Korea After Allies Defend Missile Launch

The United States on Thursday accused China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin of emboldening North Korea's authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un as the latter launched a series of missiles over Japan that plunged into the Pacific. At the UN Security Council, Washington pushed for stronger sanctions against the North's regime to limit its nuclear capabilities and ballistic missile programs, according to reports.

The 15-member council assembled on Wednesday in a security council meeting on North Korea after nuclear-armed Pyongyang test-fired a ballistic missile earlier this week that flew over Japan before plunging into the Pacific for the first time in five years. After the UNSC meeting, nine members -- United States, Britain, France, Albania, Brazil, India, Ireland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates -- condemned North Korea's missile launch.

"The DPRK (North Korea) has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council," US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said at the UNSC. "In short, two permanent members of the Security Council have enabled Kim Jong Un," she furthermore added.

Chinese & Russian ambassadors defend North's missile launch

In defence of its ally North Korea, China's deputy UN ambassador, Geng Shuang, told the Council that the UNSC must focus on playing a constructive role instead of succumbing to pressure and rhetorics pushed forward by just a few countries. "Discussions and deliberations should contribute to a detente, rather than fueling escalation. They should promote the resumption of dialogue instead of widening differences and forge unity instead of creating divisions," he reportedly told the UNSC.

The Chinese deputy ambassador also noted that Pyongyang's launch was in retaliation to the US military manoeuvres conducted off the Korean peninsula with Japan and South Korea in a defiant posture against the North. China, and its closest partner Russia had also, earlier in May, vetoed the US-led resolution to impose more sanctions on the North Korean regime in response to its missile launches. On Thursday, Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Anna Evstigneeva, also defended the North, saying that the Security Council "introducing new sanctions against DPRK is a dead end." It will fetch "zero results." "We are convinced that the U.N. and Security Council mechanisms need to be used to support the inter-Korean dialogue and multilateral negotiations rather than becoming an impediment to them," she further stressed.