The US on Friday lambasted China and Russia for blocking the motion passed in the UN Security Council against the belligerent acts and the recent missile launches by North Korea. The US also slammed North Korea for its attempt to send a military spy satellite into orbit that failed after the satellite crashed in the sea. A total of 13 of the 15 members of the UNSC, excluding Russia and China derided Pyongyang's attempt to put a spy satellite in space. Both Russia and China refrained from condemning North Korea's actions.

“This should be an issue that unifies us," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. "But since the beginning of 2022, this Council has failed to live up to its commitments because of China and Russia’s obstructionism," she added.

DPRK 'puts its paranoia and selfish interests' first: US

Thomas Greenfield maintained that the DPRK's nuclear threat "is growing, and Russia and China are not living up to their responsibility to maintain international peace and security." She went on to lambast the presence of Russian and Chinese officials at a North Korean military parade last month. The parade commemorated the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, celebrated in North Korea as "Victory Day"."They are celebrating — celebrating — violations of Security Council resolutions and continuing to block council action," Thomas Greenfield said slamming the display of North Korea's newest nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones at the parade.

In May 2022, China and Russia vetoed a resolution to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang. No resolution or declaration has been adopted by the Security Council since then. North Korea blames US military drills with South Korea as the reason for its aggressive stance. It argues that its nuclear stance is a means of self-defence against the United States' grouping with South Korea that poses a regional security threat and destabilises the Korean peninsula.

"Our launch of the reconnaissance satellite is an exercise of the legitimate right to self-defence to deter ever-increasing hostile military acts of the United States," North Korean Ambassador Kim Song asserted on Friday. Thomas-Greenfield countered him saying, "We all know the truth: The DPRK puts its paranoia and selfish interests over the dire needs of the North Korean people." She continued to add, that DPRK's "war machine is fueled by repression and cruelty," and that "it's shameful, and it's a grave threat to global peace."