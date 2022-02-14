US 'actively Working' To Free American Citizen Detained By Taliban In Afghan: Sullivan

National Security Advisor of the United States Jake Sullivan stated on Sunday that the US is "actively working" to free an American citizen who was detained in early December 2021 by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Sullivan told CNN that the person had travelled to the war-torn nation after the US pullout was accomplished. He went on to say, “I am not going to get into the sensitivity of it, but I can assure you that it is being handled at the highest levels of our government.”

According to CNN, nearly eight Westerners have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan during the previous two months in different cases, indicating a substantial increase in Taliban attacks against Westerners residing in the nation since the Kabul takeover in mid-August.

These detentions are "completely unacceptable": Emily Horne

Among the detainees, six British citizens, one of whom is an American legal resident, and one US national are being held, as per CNN sources with firsthand knowledge of the situation in Afghanistan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Further, the cause for each detention is unknown, and they are not all believed to be connected.

Furthermore, these detentions have been described as "unacceptable" by Emily Horne, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, who said that the US has been in touch with the Taliban to encourage them to free the Westerners. She said, “It is completely unacceptable for the Taliban to hold hostage human beings, and completely antithetical to their purported aspiration to be viewed as a legitimate actor on the world stage,” as per CNN.

As per The Guardian, the Taliban had released a group of journalists, including two foreigners, on Friday following a worldwide outcry over their detention. They also freed a woman's rights activist who was missing since a march for a women's rights demonstration.

Top US officials rejecting military attempts to prepare for the Afghanistan exit

In addition to this, The Washington Post published an Army report last week that highlighted senior White House as well as State Department officials rejecting military attempts to prepare for the Afghanistan exit. The paper was acquired through a Freedom of Information Act request. According to one senior official, the military would have been "much better prepared to conduct a more orderly" evacuating operation "if policymakers had paid attention to the indicators of what was happening on the ground," The Post reported.

Indicating the report, US president Joe Biden told NBC on Thursday during an interview that he "rejects" the report's conclusions, adding, "That is not what I was told." Further, on Sunday, Sullivan denied the reporting saying that the Biden administration has ignored warnings to withdraw the US Embassy in Kabul in the last days of the Afghan conflict.

(Image: AP)