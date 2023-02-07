The massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria and claimed thousands of lives did not budge the United States’ decision to keep no interaction with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government. Addressing a media briefing on Monday after a 7.8 earthquake jolted the middle eastern nations, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that it would be “ironic” to engage with the Syrian government, which he accused of slaughtering its people and inflicting suffering.

Talking about the aftermath of the quake, Price clarified that nonetheless, the US “is a partner to the people of Syria" and has "provided more humanitarian assistance to the people of Syria than any other country going forward." "It would be quite ironic—if not even counterproductive—for us to reach out to a government that has brutalized its people over the course of a dozen years now—gassing them, slaughtering them, being responsible for much of the suffering that they have endured."

Suggesting an alternative, Price said: "Instead we have humanitarian partners on the ground who can provide the type of assistance in the aftermath of these tragic earthquakes."

The US being adamant on paying no heed to Syria comes after a falling out between the two nations in 2011, when the latter launched a crackdown on protests which subsequently spiraled into a full-blown civil war. Since then, Washington has accused the Syrian government of engaging in war crimes and has also sanctioned the Assad administration, according to Newsweek.

US offers support to Turkey after earthquake

Over the years, the US government has consistently voiced its intolerance of the Assad regime. "When it comes to the Assad regime, look, we're very clear. We don't support normalization," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Al Arabiya on Friday. On the other hand, the United States was quick to offer assistance to Turkey, another nation that was struck by Monday’s devastating earthquake.

Taking to Twitter, US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, said that the disaster relief agency USAID and other federal agencies have been directed to carry out relief efforts for Turkey in the wake of the calamity that has killed more than 4,000 people in total.