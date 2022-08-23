US Adds 7 Chinese Companies To Export Restrictions List Over 'security Issue': Reports

Taking stern action against China, the US Department of Commerce reportedly added at least seven entities from Beijing to the export restrictions list, including those associated with the aerospace sector. The Commerce Department stated that the decision was taken against those China-related organisations as they posed a threat to "US national security." According to reports, the notification about the same was published in the federal register - a collection of official documents of the US government.

''The US government has determined that these organisations are acting against the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States," the notification reads, as per TASS. According to the US administration, the concerned Chinese companies acquired and some tried to acquire US-made products to aid China's military modernisation initiatives.

According to reports, the list included two research institutes of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, two research institutes of the China Academy of Space Technology, two research institutes of the China Electronic Technology Corporation, and Zhuhai Orbita Control Systems. It should be noted here that these entities will be subject to a "presumption of refusal," when reviewing licencing applications for export.

Tension grows between US and China over Taiwan issue

It should be mentioned here that the recent development came as the tension between China and the US has been growing since Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan on August 2. Her visit to the self-ruled democratic island took place despite continuous warnings from Beijing. Since then, the Chinese administration has taken several retaliatory measures including imposing sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family and conducting massive military drills in the Asia Pacific region.

US added 5 Chinese companies to its Entity List in 2021

Earlier in June 2021 too, the US added five Chinese companies to its Entity List, which limits their ability to receive exports, because of violations of human rights in the Chinese province of Xinjiang. According to the US administration, those Chinese organisations violated the human rights of religious and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. The organisations were accused of being engaged in a campaign of repression, forced labour, and advanced surveillance.

Image: AP