US Adds Another Chinese Firm To Restricted List Over Human Rights Abuse In Xinjiang

On June 24, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a statement barring silicon-based products from the company, Hoshine Silicon, which is responsible for operating from plants in Xinjiang that have been connected to coercive state labour camps targeting Uyghurs Muslims and other minorities.

US Bans Solar Panels with Hoshine Materials

According to CBP officials, the ban applies to solar panels containing Hoshine materials. Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees CBP, suggested that the ban order could possibly apply to products beyond solar panels, though agency officials did not immediately provide more detail than that.

"Silica is a raw material that is used to make components for solar panels, electronics and other goods. This was issued because CBP has information reasonably indicating that Hoshine uses forced labour to produce its silica-based products," Mayorkas said at a press briefing.

US' measures to address Xinjiang's bonded labour & human right issues

Earlier, the US had announced measures to redress the People's Republic of China's (PRC) ongoing human rights abuses and use of forced labour in Xinjiang. The Department of Homeland Security, Department of Commerce and Department of Labour announced measures.

"We will continue to work with our partners and allies to promote accountability for the PRC government's use of forced labour as well as genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang, said Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson.

He added, "We stand with our allies around the world in calling for an immediate end to the PRC's crimes and to justice for the many times."

US Enlists 5 Chinese Entities to Export Ban List Over Forced Labour & Abuse

The US government has determined that the five Chinese entities have committed human rights violation against religious and ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region, including being engaged in a campaign of repression, forced labour and high-tech surveillance, Sputnik reported.

On June 23, the US Commerce Department said in a document, "Specifically, the (authority) determined that Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Technology; Xinjiang Daqo New Energy; Xinjiang East Hope NonFerrous Metals; Hoshine Silicon Industry (Shanshan); and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps are engaging in activities contrary to the foreign policy interests of the US through participating in the practice of, accepting, or utilizing forced labour."

The five companies will have additional license requirements and limited availability of most license exceptions for exports, re-exports and transfers to them.

The development annexes to a global string of similar bans recently imposed against Chinese companies.