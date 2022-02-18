US Adds China's AliExpress, WeChat To Its 'notorious Markets' List For Counterfeiting

In the latest dent to already deteriorating US-China ties, Washington on Thursday added Beijing-based messaging platform WeChat and the online marketplace AliExpress to the list of notorious markets. The Office of United States Trade Representatives (USTR) said in the official statement that both Chinese firms were added to that list for counterfeiting and privacy in the annual compilation of the worst intellectual-property abusers and counterfeiters.

Office of USTR said in a statement, “The 2021 Notorious Markets List also identifies 42 online markets and 35 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy. This includes identifying for the first time AliExpress and the WeChat e-commerce ecosystem, two significant China-based online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting.”

“Also, China-based online markets Baidu Wangpan, DHGate, Pinduoduo, and Taobao continue to be listed, as well as nine physical markets located within China that are known for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit goods,” it added.

It is to note here that USTR first started publishing the annual standalone list in 2011 in a bid to make the public aware of such markets and also to help the operators and governments to prioritise the efforts. Last year, USTR Office identified at least 42 online and 35 physical markets which are reported to either engage or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

What is ‘The Notorious Market’ list?

Office of USTR’s ‘The Notorious Markets List’, which has been published every year since 2011 is mainly aimed at safeguarding American businesses and their workers from such firms. However, this list does not include “an exhaustive list of all markets reported to deal in or facilitate commercial-scale copyright piracy or trademark counterfeiting, nor does it reflect findings of legal violations or the US Government’s analysis of the general intellectual property protection and enforcement climate in the country concerned.”

The US adding AliExpress and WeChat to its notorious market list came in the backdrop of tensions between both nations. Even though the world’s two largest economies share the biggest bilateral trade relationship, the ties have been deteriorating since 2018. Former US President Donald Trump administration imposed tariffs on over $300 billion imports from China which included a range of products. While China also imposed retaliatory sanctions, Washington has now called out Beijing on a range of other issues including human rights abuses and the Communist Party’s clampdown in Hong Kong.

Image: AP/Shutterstock