US Adds Israel To 'Do Not Travel' List Amid Recent Surge In COVID-19 Cases

In its latest travel advisory, the US State Department informed Americans that it has included Israel on its “Do Not Travel” list of countries after a spike in the number of coronavirus infections in that country. Israel has been witnessing an increase in number of coronavirus infections over the past few months creating concern in the minds of the Israeli government.

The US restricts travelling to Israel

Seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the US State Department has now added Israel to its "Do Not Travel" list on Tuesday. The list is based on several factors including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Travel Health Notices (THNd), and other secondary factors such as flight availability, restrictions on US citizen entry, and COVID-19 test results. Furthermore, many other countries have also categorised Israel in the Level Four category due to the rising cases of COVID-19. Some of these countries are Thailand, Iceland, Laos, Eswatini, France, French Polynesia and Aruba.

Earlier, the US Government had cautioned the citizens to avoid travelling to France as well due to a spike in COVID infections. A similar warning from the US Centers for Disease Control, the country's top medical body, prompted the State Department to issue a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" travel advisory for France.

COVID-19 cases and vaccination drive in Israel

Israel has been reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few months, whereas the major population of the country is already vaccinated. According to ANI's report, most of the COVID-19 infections are reported from the ones who are already vaccinated. Despite rolling out an early vaccination program and becoming the first country to offer a third shot to adults above 60, Israel still continues to climb the COVID-19 infection tally.

Speaking on this matter, Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash expressed concern on the rising cases of infection and said that a lockdown can be soon imposed including limits on business activities and other restrictions.

Earlier on Monday, Israel reported over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally of infections to 904,874. It is the highest tally in over half a year in Israel. Numbers may increase after the completed tally is announced on Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)