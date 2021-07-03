US Adds Pakistan And Turkey Governments To Child Soldier Recruiter List

The United States recently added Pakistan along with 14 other countries in a list of Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA), which is a designation that could lead to sanctions on military assistance on the listed countries. According to PTI, the designation is included in US State Department’s annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report. The report ranks countries in various tiers in accordance with their efforts to eliminating trafficking.

The US defines the term "child soldier" as any person under 18 years of age who takes a direct part in hostilities or who has been compulsorily recruited into governmental armed forces, police, or other security forces. The term also means any person under 15 years of age who has been voluntarily recruited into governmental armed forces, police, or other security forces or any person under 18 years of age who has been recruited or used in hostilities by armed forces distinct from the armed forces of a state. This includes any such person who is serving in any capacity, including in a support role, such as a “cook, porter, messenger, medic, guard or sex slave”.

Pakistan, Turkey new addition to CSPA

As per reports, the countries which have been added to the annual TIP list of the US State Department are Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. The government identified on the list are subject to restrictions, in the following fiscal year, on certain security assistance and commercial licensing of military equipment.

It is worth noting that three countries - Congo, Somalia and Yemen - have appeared on the CSPA list since 2010 when the designation started. Nine others - Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Burma, Nigeria, South Sudan and Syria - have appeared more than once over the last 10 years. Pakistan and Turkey are a new addition to the list.

The CSPA prohibits assistance to governments that are identified in the list under the following authorities: International Military Education and Training, Foreign Military Financing, Excess Defence Articles, and Peacekeeping Operations, with exceptions for some programmes undertaken pursuant to the Peacekeeping Operations authority. Additionally, it also prohibits the issuance of licenses for direct commercial sales of military equipment to such governments. Now, beginning of October 2021, and effective throughout the fiscal year 2022, these restrictions will apply to the listed countries, absent presidential waiver, applicable exception, or reinstatement of assistance pursuant to the terms of the CSPA.

(With inputs from PTI)