US Adults Visited Libraries More Than Movie Theatres In 2019: Poll

US adults visited public libraries in 2019 more than any other venue for common cultural activity including cinema, live music, theatrical events, and live sporting event among others, said the new Gallup Poll. While adults took an average of 10.5 trips to the library, the close second visit to movie theatre stood at an average of 5.3, followed by live sporting event at 4.7 and live music or theatrical event at 3.8.

Though the rankings, compared to the poll of 2001, remained more or less the same, a small decline has been reported for trips to the movie theatre. There has been a slight increment in visits to the museum, live music or theatrical event, and national or historical park. The least number of visits has been reported for visits to a gambling casino, amusement or theme park, and zoo with 2.5, 1.5, and 0.9 average visits in the last year.

Women ahead of men in visiting libraries

The major highlight of the poll remained the visit to libraries by women that was nearly twice as frequently as men. According to the Gallup poll, women registered an average of 13.4 visits to libraries while men had 7.5 visits to libraries on an average. It also indicated that men are more likely to visit casinos, attend sporting events and visit national or historical parks, basically, the venues that require an entry fee.

The age group of 30 to 49 were found most active across major activities and people equal or above 65 years of age were found least active in common cultural activities. Another important outcome of the poll was that the high-income households were more involved in such activities and low-income households participated the least. Public libraries, which is free of cost and offers services like WiFi, were frequently visited by people from low-income households while adults in high-income households preferred visiting live music or theatrical event, a museum, and movie theatre.

