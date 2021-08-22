US Advises Citizens Against Travel To Kabul Airport Due To 'potential Security Threats'

The US on August 21 urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to Kabul Airport due to “potential security threats” near its gates. The Hamid Karzai International Airport has seen a chaotic crush of people hoping to flee the Taliban takeover of the country a week ago. As thousands of Americans and Afghans wait at the airport for flights, there have been reports of Taliban fighters or other militants beating and harassing people trying to flee. A fresh threat from the Islamic States has also forced the US to release security advisory for its citizens.

"Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so," the US Embassy in Kabul said.

The latest advisory comes after the US acknowledged the presence of al Qaeda in Afghanistan amid its evacuation from the war-torn country. On Friday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the presence of al Qaeda is not significant enough to merit a threat to our homeland as it used to be 20 years ago. However, he added that experts have raised concerns that Afghanistan might again become a breeding ground for terrorism with the Taliban taking over the nation.

"We know that al Qaeda has a presence as well as ISIS in Afghanistan and we've talked about that for quite some time," Kirby said during a press briefing.

US evacuated 17,000 people from Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the Pentagon informed that the US has evacuated some 17,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14. US Major General Hank Taylor added that six military C-17 planes and 32 charter flights had departed Kabul airport in the past 24 hours with 3,800 people aboard. The US military also sent helicopters to rescue over 150 Americans unable to reach the airport gates.

Biden has promised to help any American in Afghanistan seeking to evacuate, saying, "Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home”. He said that ​​his administration is also committed to evacuating Afghans who assisted the United States during its 20-year war in Afghanistan. The exact number of Afghans who qualify for evacuation is not clear, but it is believed to number in the tens of thousands.

(Image: AP)