US Advises Its Citizens Travelling Overseas To Prepare COVID Contingency Plans

Countries all over the world are facing a spike in new COVID cases owing to the Omicron variant, prompting the United States to caution their citizens travelling abroad to prepare 'contingency COVID plans.' The US State Department issued a statement saying that if US citizens plan to go abroad, they should establish contingency preparations in case they need to stay in a foreign country longer than expected, at their own expense. The Department advises purchasing overseas travel insurance that includes trip cancellation and medical benefits for COVID-related ailments.

It further stated that US residents who choose to travel internationally should be informed that they may experience unanticipated troubles as they attempt to return to the US or travel from one overseas place to another, reported ANI. It also stated that all air travellers aged two and above must present documentation of a negative test result within one day of the flight's departure to the US or documentation of recovery from COVID-19.

Omicron has resulted in a large surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States. With 441,278 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the United States set a single-day record for new infections, according to ANI. Thousands of inbound and outgoing flights have been cancelled due to a record number of incidents. The Federal Aviation Administration warned on Thursday that as the Omicron variant spreads across the country, more flights would be cancelled.

Health experts believe that the Omicron variant, which was identified just a month ago in South Africa, is highly transmissible, although preliminary data suggests it may not be as severe as the delta variant for people who have been vaccinated, according to The Hill. However, health officials stated that they might require more data to study that.

A South African study that examined a hospital system suggested that Omicron looked to have already peaked and did not appear to have caused a corresponding surge in hospitalisation and deaths. According to the Hill, Dr Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's medical advisor stated on Wednesday that they now know unequivocally that Omicron is a highly transmissible variant of COVID. However, he also added that they know that the figures they are seeing, indicate that the Omicron variant is less severe than the delta variant.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP