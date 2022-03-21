US: Afghan Activists Protest In Front Of White House Against Taliban, Pakistan

After Taliban seized control of Afghanistan with the dramatic fall of the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government, the country is facing the world's worst humanitarian and economic crisis with no place for human rights and continuous atrocities on women and girls.

In view of the same, Afghan activists in the United States, including women's rights activists and a few supporters of the National Resistance Front (NRF), staged a protest in Washington, DC, in front of the White House on Sunday.

The protest rally was addressed by NRF activists, Javid Pymanee, a journalist and political analyst, Khalida Nawabi of the Free Afghanistan movement, and Marina Omari, an Afghan woman activist.

All the speakers spoke about the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan and highlighted the pitiable condition of women, girls, and children in Afghanistan under Taliban rule and the continuous gross human violations being perpetrated by the hardline Islamist group ruling Afghanistan.

Afghan activists condemned violations of human rights, including arbitrary arrests, executions, and abductions of innocent Afghans by Taliban militants. The NRF members also mentioned that the Taliban government in Afghanistan has not been accepted by many countries and stressed the importance of the global community to stand with the NRF in this crucial situation.

Nawabi said that Afghan activists strongly stand in favor of US House Resolution 6993, which seeks to declare Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism.

As many as 50 Afghan activists participated in the protest rally, and they also pledged to continue their efforts to free Afghanistan from the Taliban. The protestors also raised slogans against the Taliban and demanded the immediate release of women protesters held by the Taliban. The demonstrators also blamed Pakistan for supporting and funding all the terror activities in Afghanistan.

Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the situation in the country continues to remain highly uncertain and is changing rapidly. Afghanistan's economy has collapsed badly, and the country is now in the grip of a massive crisis caused by unemployment, a lack of governance, and the seizure of billions of dollars of assets held abroad.

Several countries, including Islamic nations, the United States, and India, have sent humanitarian and monetary aid to Kabul, but this has not alleviated the ongoing crisis in war-torn Afghanistan. Nearly 23 million Afghans are facing extreme levels famine, with rapidly spreading diseases and no proper health care system.

