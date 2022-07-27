US AG To Pursue Jan 6 Case 'without Fear Or Favour' To Guide Decision On Charging Trump

As the hearings continue, US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday promised that he would judge the January 6 Capitol Hill riots case "without fear or favour to pursue justice," The Guardian reported. Garland's verdict would decide whether former US President Donald Trump will be indicted for the allegations of triggering the massive crowd to attack the domed seat of the US government in an attempt to overturn the 2020 Presidential results. Garland's statement came amid ongoing heat over the US Justice Department's (DoJ) criminal investigation of the events preceding the largest riots carried out by Trump's supporters on January 6, 2021.

A special US House Select Committee is probing the actions to ascertain Trump's involvement in the mass violence and insurrection of a protected government building. Speaking to NBC, Garland described the investigation as "the most wide-ranging in its history."

Currently, federal investigators are homing in on the extension of Trump's participation in the brutal riots. Sources close to the investigation told the Washington Post that the Select Committee members have questioned several witnesses and Trump's aides to ascertain a link between the ex-US President and the mob attack on January 6, 2021. Further, the inspectors are also incumbent in seeking direct efforts undertaken by Trump to incite the escalation, which resulted in 9 deaths on the day, including suicides of law enforcement officers, The New York Times reported, citing its source.

The Justice Department is "moving urgently to learn everything we can learn about this period, and to bring to justice everybody who is criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power … which is the fundamental element of our democracy," Garland told NBC, just before Trump made his first controversial appearance in Washington DC since his left town before the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden in January 2021.

Trump's defence secy refutes report of deploying 10k troops on Jan 6 riot day

Former US Defence Secretary in Trump's administration, Chris Miller, on Tuesday told the Select Committee under oath that the former President did not order the deployment of 10,000 US Armed Forces at the riot site. During his deposition, Miles disclosed that he did not issue a "direction or order" to position US troops at Capitol Hill. "I was never given any direction or order or knew of any plans of that nature. There was no direct, there was no order from the President...We obviously had plans for activating more folks, but that was not anything more than contingency planning," Miller said during his testimony, as recorded in the video cited by CNN. He added, "There was no official message traffic or anything of that nature."

Miller's admission was in contrast to Trump's previous comments when he admitted that he had asked the National Guard Troops to get ready for January 6. According to a statement from June 9, 2021, the predecessor to Biden "suggested & offered" up to 20,000 National Guard Troops be deployed in Washington, predicting a "large" accumulation of supporters. However, the investigators submitted comprehensive reports clarifying Trump never acted upon his order.

(Image: AP)