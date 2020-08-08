US Agencies Reach Agreement On Data Sharing For Investigating H-1B Violations

The United States Department of Labor (DOL) the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have reached an agreement on sharing information that would allow the former to conduct more in-depth investigations into H-1B violations by employers. According to reports, H-1B workers have been facing a range of issues from low wages to getting furloughed by employers, which are a clear violation of the visa program offered by the United States to skilled workers from across the world, and will now be investigated by the US Department of Labor using data shared with them by USCIS.

Agreement between DOL & DHS

According to the memorandum, the USCIS, which comes under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will now refer suspected H-1B violations to the Department of Labor that it identifies while hearing petitions. The collaboration will help the DOL investigate violation cases more effectively. The agreement between the two departments has been reached in accordance with the proclamation given by the US President Donald Trump in June this year amid the growing number of unemployment claims and reports of H-1B workers being benched due to coronavirus pandemic. The Secretary of Labor has now got a unique authority that no previous secretaries have enjoyed, which is to initiate investigations into potential violations.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, President Trump has taken steps to ensure that American workers are well-positioned to return to work as jobs come back online. The agreement signed today protects American workers by giving the Department of Labor an important new ability to launch investigations of potential fraud and abuse in the H-1B visa system," Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia was quoted as saying in the press release issued by Department of Labor.

