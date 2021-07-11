US Agency Faces Backlash Over 'poor' Photoshop Of Disabled & Blind Man On Diversity Report

A US intelligence agency on Sunday recieved backlash over its 'amateur' photoshop skills after it used stock photos for the cover of its diversity report. Office of the Direction of National Intelligence (ODNI) published its annual diversity report featuring a stock photo of "multi-cultural office staff" for the cover. Netizens were willing to give the senior-level organization a pass, however, the poor photoshop of two more stock photos- a woman on a wheelchair, and a blind man on the cover was the last straw.

For the cover of its diversity report, ODNI bought a stock photo called "Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby" and then photoshopped a woman in a wheelchair and a blind guy into it. https://t.co/BpvOg17CbA https://t.co/G59aVvba58 pic.twitter.com/Em6C1cFuFl — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 8, 2021

Republican political consultant Luke Thompson pointed out the blatant photoshop skills calling it the 'worst use of stock photos ever'. As per Insider, the stock photo used by the Office of the Direction of National Intelligence is available for purchase on Shutterstock by the name '"Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby". The image of the woman in the wheelchair is titled "Disabled White Background His Res" and the other image titled "Blind Person White Background Images" is also available on the website.

Netizens react

Apart from its poor execution, the idea of photoshopping the blind man and the disabled woman on its "Hiring and Retention of Minorities, Women, and Persons with Disabilities in the United States Intelligence Community" report drew backlash. The irony of the cover was called out since the US intelligence agency report pertained to the number of professionals working in the intelligence community who identify as minorities or persons with disabilities. However, none of the persons featuring on the cover were real employees of US agency ODNI.

I find it mildly disturbing that, within the vast Intelligence network overseen by the DNI, they apparently don't have anyone better at faking photos. 🧐 — Phineas "Kiley for CA Gov" Fahrquar (@irishspy) July 9, 2021

Things have really gone downhill in the graphics department since the JFK autopsy and the moon landings. They used to be really good at this. — Bureaucrat-O-Matic 💼🏢💵🇺🇸 (@VigoCarpathian1) July 8, 2021

The dog should be blind and should have it’s own seeing eye dog. — the duality of man (@JungianThings) July 8, 2021

That might be one of the worst photoshop jobs I’ve ever seen. No attempt to match shadows or lighting. — Russell Michaels, The Tall Man, Momotaros, Jinzo (@TGBED8v8) July 9, 2021