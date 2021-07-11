Last Updated:

US Agency Faces Backlash Over 'poor' Photoshop Of Disabled & Blind Man On Diversity Report

Apart from its poor execution, the idea of photoshopping the blind man and the disabled woman on its 'diversity report' also drew backlash. 

US Intelligence Agency

Image- Luke Thompson/Twitter


A US intelligence agency on Sunday recieved backlash over its 'amateur' photoshop skills after it used stock photos for the cover of its diversity report. Office of the Direction of National Intelligence (ODNI) published its annual diversity report featuring a stock photo of "multi-cultural office staff" for the cover. Netizens were willing to give the senior-level organization a pass, however, the poor photoshop of two more stock photos- a woman on a wheelchair, and a blind man on the cover was the last straw.

Republican political consultant Luke Thompson pointed out the blatant photoshop skills calling it the 'worst use of stock photos ever'. As per Insider, the stock photo used by the Office of the Direction of National Intelligence is available for purchase on Shutterstock by the name '"Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby". The image of the woman in the wheelchair is titled "Disabled White Background His Res" and the other image titled "Blind Person White Background Images" is also available on the website.

Netizens react 

Apart from its poor execution, the idea of photoshopping the blind man and the disabled woman on its "Hiring and Retention of Minorities, Women, and Persons with Disabilities in the United States Intelligence Community" report drew backlash. The irony of the cover was called out since the US intelligence agency report pertained to the number of professionals working in the intelligence community who identify as minorities or persons with disabilities. However, none of the persons featuring on the cover were real employees of US agency ODNI.

