US Agency Redirects Critical Vaccine Manufacturing Supplies To India

As India continues to tackle the second wave of the pandemic, the Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs on Saturday informed that it has directed one of its orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies. Dean Thompson, Acting Assistant Secretary of the agency informed that the redirected vaccine manufacturing supplies will ensure that India is able to manufacture over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Thompson also informed that that total relief supplies provided to India by the US government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens amount to over USD 500 million.

White House on US relief supplies to India

Earlier last week, the White House had also informed that the United States had provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 assistance to India. It also informed that the US make a determination on distribution of the 80 million vaccines to other countries. She further informed that the White House will also assist other South Asian countries battling the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We've sent seven air shipments, including health supplies, oxygen, oxygen supplies, and 95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicine. In terms of the 80 million doses (of COVID-19 vaccines), we know there's a great deal of interest in this, understandably 60 million of AstraZeneca and 20 million of three other approved vaccines. Right now, it is working through an interagency process," Jen Psaki said responding to a question.

COVID-19 in India

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,75,55,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. A total of 1,86,364 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 44 days, while the death toll climbed to 3,18,895 with 3,660 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily positivity has declined to 9 per cent. The active cases have further reduced to 23,43,152 comprising 8.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.34 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,48,93,410, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.16 per cent, the data stated.