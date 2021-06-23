US Agrees To Lift Nearly 1,040 Trump-era Sanctions Imposed On Iran

In the latest development regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal, the US has agreed to repeal nearly 1,040 Trump era sanctions imposed on Iran. While lifting these hard-hitting sanctions would benefit the Islamic Republic’s oil industry and banks, the main issue remains with the sanctions imposed when the deal was originally inked under the Barack Obama administration.

In 2015, the US along with P5+1 nations signed the JCPOA deal or Iran Nuclear Deal with Iran which allowed Tehran to scale back its nuclear or uranium enrichment program in exchange for promises of economic relief. However, the US withdrew from the pact in 2018. After Joe Biden succeeded Trump, he vowed to revive the deal, but clarified that it would only happen once Tehran comes into full compliance with the terms.

Addressing media reporters, Mahmoud Vaezi, incumbent Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s Chief of Staff, disclosed that the Biden administration has agreed in principle to lift “all of the economic sanctions” that were imposed by former President Donald Trump after he existed the pact in 2018. “All areas from insurance to oil and shipping have been agreed upon and about 1,040 sanctions from the Trump era will be lifted, according to this agreement,” Vaezi told reporters after a cabinet meeting with Rouhani on June 23. In addendum, the top official also pointed out that the US has agreed to lift sanctions on individuals including the country’s people close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, he did not disclose whether the list also included the country’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, who was personally sanctioned by Trump.

Israel eyes nuclear inspection pact

The announcement comes a day before Iran’s agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to allow inspections on its territory end. This agreement is particularly being observed by Iran’s arch-enemy Israel, which considers a continuation of the IAEA pact as an indicator for the revival of JCPOA, according to Haaretz. IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi recently revealed that the agency is having trouble negotiating another month’s extension with Iran. “I think it’s becoming increasingly difficult,” he told Haaretz when asked about a possible extension of the deal.

Image: AP