The United States Air force has safely evacuated hundreds of Afghans fleeing the Taliban after the insurgent group captured and took over the country. A picture that has gone viral on social media displays the sheer intensity of the crisis that triggered after the US forces pulled out of Afghanistan after two decades of fighting. As per reports, US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III has evacuated 640 Afghans from the Kabul International Airport.

USAF C-17 Globemaster evacuates 640 Afghans

The picture shows the large number of Afghans that have cramped up in the USAF cargo plane to escape from the Taliban. Defence officials added that the C-17, which is using call sign Reach 871 was bound for Qatar and did not expect to take on such a load. However, Afghans fleeing the situation pulled themselves on the plane's ramp that was half-opened. Moreover, word soon spread after audio started making rounds where the flight crew remarked that there were over 800 passengers on board. However, the defence official informed that the actual number was 640 people.

Chaotic scenes at Kabul International Airport

Meanwhile, the crisis escalated after the Taliban captured Kabul and ousted Ashraf Ghani's government. Satellite images published by Maxar Technologies showed thousands of Afghans converged on the tarmac at the Hamid Karzai International Airport scrambling to get out. The situation unfolded as countries attempt to evacuate personnel from the city.

New high-res #satellite imagery (10:36 am local time, August 16) of the chaotic scene underway at #Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in #Afghanistan as thousands of people converged on the tarmac & airport runways as countries attempt to evacuate personnel from the city. pic.twitter.com/L6lhlVms54 — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) August 16, 2021

US resumes evacuation

Meanwhile, the United States has resumed evacuation operations at the Kabul International Airport on Tuesday, hours after it was closed following a chaotic situation and for security reasons. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Major General Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff informed that the airport was open for operations and services have resumed. In addition, Taylor also informed that by end of the day nearly 3,000-3,500 total troops will be on the ground.