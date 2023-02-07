US Air Force General Admits That America Failed To Detect 4 Previous Chinese Spy Balloons

Air Force General Glen D. VanHerck, head of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, admitted on Monday that the military had failed to identify multiple Chinese surveillance balloons that flew over the United States in recent years, as per the US Department of Defense. This failure has been labelled as "domain awareness gap". On Saturday, a US fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, which had floated across several states.

The incident has raised concerns that China was collecting sensitive information on military sites. The balloon flew over Montana, which is one of the states that houses America's ICBMs. General VanHerck stated that US intelligence agencies used "additional means of collection" to identify the other balloons. He did not specify what these "additional means of collection" are. He also confirmed that the most recent balloon, which China claimed was a civilian weather airship, was nearly 200 feet tall. He added that it had a payload that was comparable to a "regional jet". Despite the military's failure to identify the balloons, VanHerck stated that the US took the necessary steps to prevent the balloon from collecting intelligence while it was flying above continental America. "We did not assess that it presented a significant collection hazard beyond what already exists in actionable technical means from the Chinese," he said.

Have other nations witnessed Chinese spy balloons entering their territory?

Meanwhile, on Monday, the US Navy continued to collect debris from the balloon, which will be analyzed for further information. The incident has led to criticism from congressional Republicans and caused Secretary of State Antony Blinken to delay his upcoming trip to Beijing. People sympathetic to China on social media asked why would China send a spy balloon to the US when it has the capability to spy on US by using reconnaissance satellites. US isn't the only country which has witnessed a Chinese spy balloons. In recent years, other nations such as India, Japan and Phillipines have reportedly witnessed such Chinese spy balloons as well.