US Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities

The US Air Force Inspector General (IG) will do a second investigation into racial and ethnic disparities across the force, service leaders said on February 19. The investigation comes just two months after the IG released a report revealing that black service members in the Air Force were far more likely to be investigated, arrested, face disciplinary actions and being discharged for misconduct as compared to their white counterparts. Joe Biden, who took office last month, has stepped up efforts to tackle extremism and racism in the country including that in the armed forces.

Broader categories

According to the Associated Press, the latest review would also be more comprehensive as compared to the previous and would include new categories like Asian or Indian American and that based on gender. Acting Air Force Secretary John Roth, revealed that, for the probe, the Inspector General would directly go to the Air force and Space Force service and seeks inputs from serving members. He added that the survey that would go out to the force would include categories such as Asian, American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino and gender.

“The IG team has already begun to gather the information contained in a wide array of previous reports, studies and various databases across the Department of the Air Force. Although the data is helpful, the most important information will come directly from our Airmen and Guardians,” he said.

Last month, President Biden signed an order reversing a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from serving in the military. The new order, which Biden signed in the Oval Office during a meeting with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, overturns a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet during his first year in office. It immediately prohibits any service member from being forced out of the military on the basis of gender identity.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP