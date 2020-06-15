US Air Force Says F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet Crashed In North Sea, Pilot Missing

A US fighter jet crashed into the North Sea during a routine training mission from a British Royal Air Force base in eastern England on June 15. Colonel Will Marshall, commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, said in a statement that one of the F-15C Eagle fighter aircraft crashed into the North Sea at approximately 0940 (0840 GMT) during the training mission and pilot of the aircraft is missing.

“The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Search and rescue efforts are currently underway but the pilot of the aircraft is still missing,” said Marshall.

Marshall expressed his gratitude for the timely response of the UK counterparts and support of these recovery efforts. He added that regular updates will be provided as it becomes available while prioritising respect and consideration for the pilot's family.

Vessels heading to the area

UK’s HM Coastguard said in a statement that it is coordinating the response after reports of an aeroplane going down into the sea 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head were received. It stated that the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Humberside has been sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats.

“Following a Mayday broadcast by HM Coastguard, other vessels nearby are heading to the area. It is believed the aircraft had one person on board. We have no further information at this time,” it added.

