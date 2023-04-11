US Air Force's F-16 Fighter Gets 22 Upgrades As China Carries Out Drills Close To Taiwan

The United States Air Force’s latest and one of the largest modernisation bids has provided the F-16 Fighting Falcon with 22 modifications designed to improve the fighter aircraft’s lethality as per the needs of current and future combat scenarios. A single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft, the F-16 Fighting Falcon has been developed by General Dynamics (now Lockheed Martin) for the United States Air Force (USAF). The latest upgrades added to Wolf Pack tail no. 021 come amid China’s aggressive manoeuvring in the Taiwan Strait. Amid the turbulent geopolitical situation in the region, the upgraded F-16 rejoined the 8th Fighter Wing on April 4, the US Air Force stated.

Notably, China’s Chengdu J-10 is often compared to the F-16 Fighting Falcon in terms of its role as a single-engine, lightweight, multi-role fighter aircraft. Developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group for the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) the J-10 is designed for air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes, and reconnaissance missions. China’s recent spate of military drills in proximity to Taiwan included the deployment of PLAAF’s Chengdu J-10 fighters as well as the Shenyang J-15s.

Latest modifications to Wolf Pack tail no. 021

Tail no. 021 of the US Air Force’s 8th Fighter Wing received 22 modifications under the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Post Block Integration Team project. As per USAF Colonel John D Caldwell, Vice Commander of the 8th Fighter Wing, the upgraded F-16 improved the pilot’s situational awareness by processing information at a much faster rate. “The information was quick, reliable and presented on the new displays in a way that reduced my workload and improved effectiveness for all aspects of the flight,” Colonel Caldwell said after flying the modified aircraft.

One significant upgrade to the aircraft is the PoBIT upgrade which incorporates the installation of the APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar. The electronically scanned array of the APG-83 and its Center Display Unit technology gives the F-16 pilot a clearer vision of the threat picture and increases both the survivability and accuracy of the fighter’s weapon system. Other notable modifications to the Fighting Falcon’s avionics included a communications suite upgrade, a programmable data generator, new-generation electronic warfare capability and a modernized mission computer.

Chinese J-10s in comparison with US F-16 Fighting Falcons

Image: Lockheed Martin (An F-16 Fighting Falcon on the Tarmac)

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft developed by General Dynamics (now Lockheed Martin) for the United States Air Force (USAF) in the 1970s. It is widely used by the USAF and other air forces around the world. The F-16 is known for its agility, advanced avionics, and ease of maintenance. It has been used in a variety of roles, including air superiority, ground attack, and reconnaissance. The F-16 has seen combat in numerous conflicts, including the Gulf War, the Balkans, Afghanistan, and Iraq. It is considered to be one of the most successful modern fighter aircraft designs. However, it should be noted that while the two aircraft share similarities, they are not the same in terms of capabilities and technology.

Meanwhile, J-10 was developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation in China in the 1990s. While the J-10 uses a single Russian-made Saturn AL-31 turbofan engine, the F-16 is powered by a single Pratt & Whitney F100 or General Electric F110 turbofan engine. In the domain of Armament, the F-16 has the advantage of being able to carry more weapons and having a greater range. Notably, Both aircraft are highly manoeuvrable and can reach supersonic speeds. The F-16 has a higher top speed and better acceleration, while the J-10 has a better climb rate and a higher service ceiling.