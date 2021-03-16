US Air Travel Rises To Highest Level Since COVID-19 Pandemic In 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people flying in the US was eclipsed. however, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently said that 1.34 million people passed through the country’s airport checkpoints on March 14, topping the 1.26 million people that TSA screened last year on the same day.

According to AP, the United States marked the fourth straight day that TSA saw more than one million people through its checkpoints. The seven-day moving average of TSA traffic recently even hit its highest level since March 2020 when travel was collapsing as COVID-19 spread rapidly. The TSA, however, also said that Sunday’s screenings were still 45 per cent lower than on a comparable day in 2019, and screenings in March are running 53 per cent lower than the same period two years ago.

Recovery ‘seems real’ this time

Now, several airlines have reported that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have bought tickets to travel in spring or summer as infection rates decline and more people get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. According to AP, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on Monday had also said that bookings began picking up five or six weeks ago. Bastian further said that since the pandemic hit, air travel has picked up a few times only to drop down. He added that this time, the recovery, however, “seems like it’s real”.

In a separate statement, United Airline CEO Scott Kirby said that his airline will generate “core” cash instead of buying cash for March. Kirby expects the positive trend to continue in the months ahead. Southwest Airlines also said that the said revenue for March and April will be better than expected as passenger traffic and fares rise.

The airlines added that people are booking leisure trips to beach and mountain destinations but business travel is still behind. It is worth mentioning that airline stocks rose in late-morning trading. United and American Airlines rose about 9 per cent, Delta gained more than 4 per cent and Southwest Airlines added 1 per cent.

