US Airlifts 1,200 From Kabul On Penultimate Day Before Afghanistan Withdrawal Deadline

The White House on Tuesday stated that nearly 1200 people have been rescued from the Kabul airport of military conflicted Afghanistan, in the last 24 hours by military planes operated by the US. During the end of July, the United States has relocated almost 1,22,300 individuals from Afghanistan, according to the White House. The US and its allied nations reiterated their obligation in delivering a safe passage for their people and several terrified Afghans outside of the war zone region.

From 3 AM ET on 8/29 to 3AM ET on 8/30, a total of approximately 1,200 people were evacuated from Kabul. 26 US military flights carried approximately 1,200 evacuees and 2 coalition flights carried 50 people. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 30, 2021

More about US evacuation

The US State Department stated in a joint statement with other countries that they are all responsible for ensuring that their people, nationalities and residents, as well as workers, Afghans who have worked with them for several years, and others who are in danger may continue to move freely to locations beyond Afghanistan. The statement further added that the Taliban has promised the US and its allied nations that all foreign citizens and Afghan citizens with appropriate documentation would be permitted to leave Afghanistan.

The statement went on to say that they will maintain to issue travel documents to approved Afghanistan citizens. It also said that they have received assurances from the Taliban that the approved Afghanistan citizens would be allowed to go to the respective nations. The US and the allied nations have taken a notice of the Taliban's public remarks affirming this understanding.

Further, it is coming into news that the Taliban will take complete control of the Kabul airport on August 31 which is Tuesday, following the pullout of US soldiers. This has been stated by an official from the extremist Islamist group that has risen throughout the country since August 15.

Speaking on the US evacuation operation, which is set to finish on August 31, President Joe Biden stated that he will achieve his objective of removing all US soldiers from Afghanistan by August 31.

Other Nation which has recently evacuated from Afghanistan

Apart from the US, the Nepalese government announced on Monday that nearly 828 of its residents had been airlifted from war-torn Afghanistan. The Foreign Ministry stated in a report that 50 Nepalese citizens had returned to Kathmandu from Afghanistan on Sunday, 45 people have travelled through Turkish Air aircraft on Monday and five on a Fly Dubai aircraft on Sunday.

While Belgium, Germany as well as Canada ended their evacuation process on August 26. On the other hand, India has rescued over 550 individuals from Afghanistan via six separate planes, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Over 260 of them were Indian citizens.

(Image Credit: AP)