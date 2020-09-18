US Airline Executives Meet At White House For Stand-along Stimulus Package

Major American airline executives met with the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to discuss a stand-alone stimulus package for the sector that has been hit hard by the COVID-19-induced lockdown. During the meeting on September 17, Meadows told the airline representatives that if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was willing to move a stand-alone bill to support the industry than President Donald Trump would certainly support it. According to CNBC, airline executives urged for bipartisan support and pass a bill before October 1 to avoid lay-offs of thousands of workers.

However, it is unlikely that any such bill would be brought in the House by the Members of Congress to support one particular sector when other sectors are feeling similar effects too. Meadows during the meeting urged airline companies to embrace the $1.5 trillion package that was announced by Trump to support businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company executives warned of massive job cuts in the industry and said it would not be fair to the thousands of airline workers who are about to be laid off.

Worst-affected sector

The airline industry is one of the worst-affected businesses across the world because of the travel restrictions that were imposed by governments to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Some countries have still not allowed international travel to resume as planes lie unused inside their hangers and companies paying massive rents for that. Thousands of airline workers have been laid off so far globally, including the United States, where employees have also been furloughed without any guarantee of return.

The United States government had set aside $25 billion in federal payroll assistance for the airline companies, however, that scheme is set to expire and there is no other source of funding in sight. The government had also kept $25 billion in federal loans for these companies but carriers are unlikely to touch them as it would only increase their debt. Airline companies want the government to extend the federal payroll assistance program for another six months.

