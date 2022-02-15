US: Alex Rodriguez Once Denigrated By Donald Trump, Now Buying Latter's DC Hotel

The former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, popularly known as "A-Rod", who was once denigrated by Donald Trump as a "druggie" and "joke", is reported to be a significant financier in the investment group attempting to purchase the rights of the former US President's Washington, D.C., hotel, according to individuals associated with the deal. Trump also criticised the ex-slugger of the New York Yankees by saying that he is “unworthy of wearing the pinstripes,” as per AP. A-Rod is currently part of a $375 million deal to buy Donald Trump's luxury DC hotel.

The 46-year-old Rodriguez is a general partner as well as a prominent contributor with the investment group that is in discussions to acquire the hotel in a deal that may be finalised in weeks, AP reported.

According to the two individuals involved in the arrangement, the rights to lease the 263-room hotel are being acquired by a fund run by CGI that comprises Rodriguez as a general partner, while on the other hand, public reports late last year identified the buyer as a Miami-based CGI Merchant Group.

'More reasonable price for the DC hotel in the present Washington market would be $260 million'

Furthermore, one of the sources defined the financing as the $650 million Hospitality Opportunity Fund, which was established in late 2020 by CGI, Rodriguez, as well as New York real estate financier Adi Chugh to purchase hotels with falling valuations due to COVID-19 closures, and further rebranded them as an acquisition of "socially conscious" and "eco-friendly" properties.

On the other hand, if this is the case, then the Trump International Hotel in Washington, might not be such a good deal. If the purchase is completed at the present offer price of $375 million, which is significantly higher than what analysts predicted, Trump might benefit despite losing tens of millions of dollars on the property. According to real estate specialists, a more reasonable price in the present Washington market would be $1 million per room, or $260 million, AP reported.

Trump claimed he had never been a fan of Alex Rodriguez

In addition to this, the disclosure of Rodriguez's participation in the Trump hotel proposal has re-ignited the feud between the two. Trump, who is a lifelong Yankees supporter, claimed in a 2012 radio interview that he had never been a fan of Rodriguez, either as a player or as a person, noting an undisclosed "bad experience" he had with A-Rod while living in Trump's Park Avenue property.

Former US president Trump has also posted on Twitter dozens of times about A-Rod, mostly between 2011 and 2013, just before Major League Baseball (MLB) suspended Rodriguez for the whole 2014 season, for the use and acquisition of banned performance-enhancing drugs such as testosterone and human growth hormone as well as for trying to obstruct MLB's investigation.

According to AP, on Opening Day 2013, Trump tweeted, “The @Yankees should immediately stop paying A-Rod — he signed his contract without telling them he was a druggie” and in another tweet, “Druggie A-Rod has disgraced the blessed @Yankees organization, lied to the fans & embarrassed NYC. He does not deserve to wear the pinstripes.”

However, the feud between the two has appeared to slow down in recent years. When the two came together at a charity function at Trump's Bronx golf property in 2015, former US president Trump lauded A-Rod.

Image: AP