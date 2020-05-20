US' 50 States Partially Reopened Despite Warnings From Health Officials

For the first time since the United States began implementing COVID-19 lockdown, all 50 states in the country have now partially reopened. According to an international media outlet, on May 20, Connecticut became the final state to begin lifting social distancing restrictions and allowing retail shops and restaurants to reopen doors to the public. Although states have now partially reopened, several health experts reportedly said that citizens remain at risk of catching the deadly virus.

As the US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, Dr Leana Wen, the former Baltimore City Health Commissioner reportedly said that the only thing that was keeping this very contagious virus in check was people keeping the physical distance. However, with lifting restrictions prematurely, experts warned that thousands more Americans may die. Furthermore, health officials also fear that easing the restrictions might also lead to a second spike in cases in parts of the country.

While speaking to an international media outlet, health experts said that the responsibility now lies with individuals to adhere to guidelines, practice safe social distancing and adapt to new habits to keep themselves and those around them safe.

As per reports, while states including Georgia and Texas rolled out aggressive reopening reaping plans, others have taken more measures approached. Sates including New York, California and Pennsylvania are reportedly only reaping parts of their states which are reporting declines in the new cases. Meanwhile, several cities also remain under stay-at-home orders and Baltimore, on the other hand, has prohibited the gathering of more than 10 people.

US’ highest cases is ‘badge of honour’

With over 1.5 million coronavirus cases and more than 93,000 deaths, US President Donald Trump reportedly said that it is a ‘badge of honour’ that the country has the highest number of infections globally. Trump said, “Really, it's a badge of honour. It's a great tribute to the testing and all of the work that a lot of professionals have done”.

Trump’s comments have, however, received criticism from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) as they believe that the President delayed his response to the virus and led a corrupt recovery effort that has favoured the wealthy and well-connected over the small businesses. How Biden reportedly also said that Trump bears full responsibility for failing to protect the nation from the ‘worst public health and economic crisis in our lifetime’.

