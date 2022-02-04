US Alleges Russia May Produce Video Of 'fake Ukrainian Attack' To Justify Invasion

Russia is expected to produce a “very graphic propaganda video” in order to justify a real assault on its pro-West neighbour, said United States Department of Defence spokesperson John Kirby on Thursday. Addressing a press briefing, the Pentagon spokesperson said that the United States believed the Russian government plans on staging an attack by the Ukraine military or intelligence forces against Russian territory or against Russian-speaking people, which are significant in numbers in Kyiv. However, Kirby noted that this would all be part of a “fake attack” that would allow Moscow to invade the former Soviet Union member using the amassed troops.

John Kirby said, “We do have information that it is that the Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion, which again, is right out of their playbook.”

“As part of this fake attack, we believe that Russia would produce a very graphic propaganda video, which would include corpses and actors that would be depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations, as well as military equipment, at the hands of Ukraine or the West, even to the point where some of this equipment would be made to look like it was Western-supplied…to Ukraine equipment,” Pentagon spokesperson added.

But, neither Pentagon nor the United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price while making remarks on the alleged plan, offered the evidence to back the claim of Russia’s plans considering Ukraine. Pentagon spokesperson even added that “We've seen these kinds of activity by the Russians in the past and we believe it's important when we see it like this that we can call it out.”

Further, about the purported plan, Kirby added, “I would just say that our experience is that very little of this nature is not approved at the highest levels of the Russian government”. Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted that it was just “one of a number of options” that the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government is mulling as a “fake pretext” to initiate and potentially justify the military aggression against Ukraine.

US does not know if Russia would go ahead with the plan

But the US did not know if Moscow had decided to go ahead with the plan, said Price. Noting the diplomatic actions taken by Moscow to de-escalate the situation, the US State Department spokesperson had said, “Russia has signalled that it's willing to continue diplomatic talks as a means to de-escalate, but actions such as these suggest otherwise”.

When Price was asked if there was any evidence of such a plan, Price revealed that the information came from the United States intelligence but offered no more details. He told the reporters, “I'm not going to spell out what is in our possession but I will leave that to your judgement”. It is to note that earlier this week, the Pentagon formally announced the deployment of 3,000 US troops in eastern Europe to back the NATO forces against Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)