US, Allies Denounce Political Detentions In Sudan; Demands Release Of Wrongfully Arrested

A number of Western nations and institutions which comprise the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, as well as the European Union (EU), have voiced alarm about the recent developments concerning political detention in Sudan. In a joint statement, the nations and the entities have urged the authorities to discontinue them. According to a press release by the US department of state, “The Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America), Canada, Switzerland, and the European Union are alarmed by the February 9 arrests and detentions of several high-profile political figures.”

The statement went on to add that these disturbing acts follow a recent trend of arrests and detentions of civil society activists, reporters, as well as humanitarian workers across Sudan in recent weeks. The nations also denounced Sudan's military authorities' harassment and intimidation. Furthermore, these activities contradict officials' claimed intention to constructively partake in a guided process to address Sudan's current turmoil and revert to a democratic transition.

The nations demanded the release of wrongfully detained individuals

According to the statement, the nations have demanded to discontinue such actions as well as the immediate release of all individuals who have been wrongfully imprisoned. The nations further reminded Sudan's military officials of their responsibilities to protect human rights and secure the safety of individuals detained or imprisoned and “the need to ensure that due process is consistently followed in all cases.”

The nations also stressed that the removal of the state of emergency, which was established at the moment of the military takeover on October 25 of last year, would give a positive indication, as per the release.

Sudan's Political Crisis

In addendum, earlier on November 12, 2021, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked the Sudanese Army to free all detainees and restore constitutional order. Blinken voiced his displeasure with Sudan's declaration of a unilateral Sovereign Council. Instead of adopting steps that destabilise and polarise the nation, he encouraged the North African country to revert to the constitutional order.

Sudan has been entangled in political turmoil after Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a state of emergency on October 25 and dismissed the Sovereign Council and cabinet. Al-Burhan dismantled significant agencies and sacked the heads of state media, public businesses and banks, as well as a majority of provincial officials, following the coup. Defections were also reported by diplomats who had been relieved of their duties.

