US: Amazon To Pay $500,000 Fine For Failing To 'adequately Notify' About COVID Cases

E-commerce giant Amazon has agreed to pay a $500,000 fine and to be monitored by California officials after the state’s attorney general said that the company failed to “adequately notify” workers and health authorities about the new COVID-19 cases. According to The Guardian, Amazon employs around 150,000 people in California and most of them at 100 “fulfilment centers” which are the warehouses where orders are packed before being shipped.

The agreement between Amazon and the California attorney general must be approved by a judge and it requires the Seattle-based giant to notify its workers within 24 hours of a new coronavirus case in their workplaces. Reportedly, Amazon has also agreed to notify the local health agencies of new COVID-19 cases within two days. The US-based retailer would also stop issuing notices that Rob Bonta, California’s attorney general has said do not tell employees about Amazon’s safety and disinfection plan and workers’ rights related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The media outlet quoted Bonta telling the reporters in San Francisco at an event held across the street from an Amazon warehouse, as saying, “As the company enjoyed booming and historic sales with its stock price doubling, Amazon failed to adequately notify warehouse workers and local health agencies of Covid case numbers, often leaving them unable to effectively track the spread of the virus.”

He added, “This left many workers understandably terrified and powerless to make informed decisions to protect themselves and to protect their loved ones,” such as getting tested for Coronavirus, staying indoors or quarantining if they have been alerted of potential workplace exposure. California attorney general said that the judgement is one of a kind in the United States and adheres to a state “right-to-know” law that came into effect in 2020.

Amazon ‘glad to have this resolved’

As per the report, an Amazon spokesperson, Barbara Agrait said in a statement that the company was “glad to have this resolved and to see that the AG found no substantive issues with the safety measures in our buildings.” The former California attorney general, Xavier Becerra who is now the head of the United States Health and Human Services Department, in December 2020 had asked a judge to order the retailer to adhere to the subpoenas his office has issued nearly four months prior. These subpoenas were issued as a part of its investigation into how the company was protecting workers from COVID-19 at its facilities.

(IMAGE: AP)