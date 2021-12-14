US: Amazon Under Scrutiny Over Safety Policies As Illinois Warehouse Suffers Tornado Hit

Amazon workers' safety concerns have resurfaced after a tornado devastated an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 10, killing six people and injuring another. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration announced on December 13 that it has initiated a workplace safety inquiry into the warehouse collapse. Workers and activists, meanwhile, are demanding more action.

On Friday evening, catastrophic storms slammed through six US states, killing about 100 people and destroying houses and businesses over a 200-mile (322-kilometer) radius. According to the National Weather Service, the storm grew fast as it approached the Amazon warehouse, with winds reaching 150 miles per hour (241 kilometres per hour), ripping the roof of the football field-sized structure. The concrete walls, which were 11 inches thick (28 cm), imploded.

Concerns over Amazon's labour practises have grown, compounded by charges that the corporation neglected to adequately alert workers and health regulators about the Covid-19 incidents. However, the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the building collapse, according to the US Department of Labor.

Warehouse Workers for Justice has requested that the Illinois state legislature holds a hearing to investigate what caused the deaths at Amazon's warehouse. They also want the corporation to make sure that it has safety and training standards in place for future weather events and other dangers such as Covid-19, according to BBC.

Employees concerned about workplace safety

12 Amazon employees told The Intercept on Monday that they were concerned about workplace safety. Some employees indicated they had never been through a tornado or a fire drill on the job, and that they would be unsure about the actions in such a scenario. When the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning on Friday, Amazon said that the workers at the warehouse had little time to prepare. Soon, the storm struck and demolished both sides of the building, causing the roof to cave in.

The warehouse got tornado warnings between 8.06 p.m. and 8.16 p.m. on Friday, according to an Amazon spokesman, Kelly Nantel, and site administrators ordered workers to seek cover immediately. The tornado hit the building around 8.27 p.m.

Moreover, Amazon has vowed to help affected employees and their families, including a $1 million donation to the Edwardsville Community Foundation. On Monday, the firm refused to address questions regarding the plant's alleged catastrophic planning.

