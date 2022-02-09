US: Amazon's In-person Health Care Programme 'Amazon Care' To Expand To 20 New Cities

Amazon Care, the company's telehealth programme, is now available throughout the United States (US), the company announced on February 8 in an official statement. Amazon Care provides both virtual and in-person care. The Amazon Care model combines on-demand and in-person care and is intended as a solution from the search giant to address gaps in current healthcare offerings.

In addition, the company announced that in-person services will be available in more than 20 new cities this year. Amazon says the expansion comes as the company continues to invest in expanding its clinical care team and in-person care services. Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Seattle, Dallas, Los Angeles, Arlington and Washington D.C. have already implemented the in-person service. Amazon intends to bring in-person care services to major metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, and New York City by 2022.

“Patients are tired of a health care system that doesn’t put them first. Our patient-centric service is changing that, one visit at a time. We’ve brought our on-demand urgent and primary care services to patients nationwide. As we grow the service, we’ll continue to work with our customers to address their needs,” said the director of Amazon Care, Kristen Helton, in the statement.

Amazon Care began as test programme for employees

Amazon Care began as a test programme for Amazon employees in Seattle in 2019. Amazon made the service available to other companies across the US in March 2021. Several well-known organisations, including Whole Foods and Silicon Labs, offer Amazon Care to their employees, according to Amazon.

COVID-19 and virus testing, vaccines, treatment of illnesses and injuries, preventative care, sexual health, and medication requests and refills are all available through the programme.

When a patient's problems can't be resolved digitally, Amazon Care sends a nurse practitioner to the patient's house for extra care, such as blood tests or listening to the patient's lungs. Over the last few years, Amazon has made significant investments in healthcare. PillPack, an online pharmacy that allows consumers to buy drugs in pre-made doses, was bought by the firm in 2018.

Amazon Pharmacy, an online and mobile prescription drug purchasing and fulfillment service, debuted in 2020. Amazon has just released new solutions for healthcare providers and elder living facilities. The Alexa Smart Properties solutions are specifically intended to suit the needs of deploying Alexa devices at scale, allowing facility administrators to create customised experiences for their residents or patients.

Image: AP