US Amb-designate Garcetti: India Lies In 'tough Neighbourhood', Will Help Defend Borders

In a bid to bolster the prosperous bilateral relationship, the nominee for US ambassador to New Delhi, on Tuesday, told lawmakers in Washington that he will "double down" on all efforts to help India strengthen its border security. In a veiled attack on China and Pakistan, Eric Garcetti observed that India is situated in a "tough neighbourhood." If his appointment is confirmed, Garcetti also promised to work towards ensuring that India is able to "defend its sovereignty and deter aggression," ANI reported. Outlining the potential plans to push back against China's expanding power and influence, he also added, "I confirmed, I will endeavour to advance our ambitious bilateral partnership United by a free and open and inclusive Indo-Pacific."

"India is situated in a tough neighborhood. If confirmed, I intend to double-down on our efforts to strengthen India’s capacity to secure its borders and deter aggression through counterterrorism coordination," Eric Garcetti on his nomination as US Envoy to India, as quoted by ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that currently the Mayor of Los Angeles since 2013, Eric Garcetti, is a personal confidant of US President Joe Biden. Garcetti's remarks as he testified for his position in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chaired by Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat lawmaker from New Jersey, ANI reported. He spoke alongside two other nominees for diplomatic posts- Donald Armin Blome, nominated for US Embassy in Pakistan and Amy Gutmann, the president's nominee for US Embassy in Germany.

Garcetti to advocate diversification of India's weapon system

Aiming to make developments towards growing the Major Defence Partnership, Mayor Garcetti underlined that unless India expanded and diversified its weapon system the threat will remain on Washington. When asked about his steps to address Russian dominance over Indian Defence manufacture, despite threats of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions, Garcetti emphasised his plans to implement robust information sharing and counter-terrorism coordination. He also added that "joint freedom of navigation patrols and military exercises (which I have participated in as a naval officer alongside my Indian counterparts), and sales of our best defence technologies in order to realise the full potential of our major defence partnership."

On the front of tackling climate change, Garcetti highlighted his experience in LA, which included putting the city on a track to reach 100% renewable energy by 2035. He wished to implement a similar "bold approach to promoting green energy" in India. Additionally, he also looked forward to "championing an ambitious economic partnership" with India to mitigate market barriers and bolster free trade and generate income. Answering a question about human rights in India, the ambassador-designate mentioned that he has a Master's degree in Human Rights and International Law, which will enable him to engage in related matters.

