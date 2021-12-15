US Ambassador-designate Donald Blome Vows To Press Pakistan To Target All Terrorist Groups

US Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Donald Armin Blome on Tuesday said that he will push Islamabad to target all terrorist groups without distinction. During his testimony, Blome gave the statement followed by questions from lawmakers of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

When questioned by US lawmakers weighing his nomination to become ambassador to Pakistan, Blome said, “If confirmed, I will press Pakistan to target all terrorist groups without distinction.”

It is to mention that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was chaired by Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat lawmaker from New Jersey, along with only a handful of Democrats and two Republicans. On Tuesday, Blome said that he will never shy from defending human rights in Pakistan, particularly freedom of religion and expression. He said that if he is confirmed as the US Ambassador to Pakistan, he will speak out against violations of human rights and religious freedom.

"Religious minorities in Pakistan have long faced discrimination including accusations of blasphemy. The accusations have undermined the rule of law, threatened mob rule and deeply damaged Pakistan's international reputation and have led to many deaths. If confirmed, I will speak out against violations of human rights and religious freedom," said Blome, as quoted by ANI.

Blome's 'Mission Pakistan'

Further, the American diplomat shared his thoughts on the kidnappings, assault and enforced disappearances of Pakistani journalists. He noted that the Pakistani journalists and members of civil society face kidnappings, assaults and intimidation. He added that he will advocate for expanded protections for freedom of association and assembly, and will meet the civil society partners regularly.

Blome went on to reiterate his support for local groups and individuals who are often courageously leading the fights on the grounds. He said that if confirmed, he would certainly use his position to speak publicly along with his engagements at senior levels of the Pakistani government to make clear US government priorities and values with regards to human rights and personal freedoms. Blome added that he believes that it is also very important to work with local groups and individuals.

“I would look for ways that we can continue to support those groups and strengthen our support for those groups and those voices to make them more effective in leading the movement for change in Pakistan," said Blome.

Moreover, during his testimony, Blome spoke about Afghanistan and said that Pakistan has a shared interest in ensuring that the war-ravaged nation does not once again become host to terrorist groups and contribute to regional instability. “Mission Pakistan also plays an important role in encouraging an inclusive Afghan government that respects and promotes human rights of all individuals, including women and girls, members of minority groups,” he added. Ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorism will be a priority, said Blome.

(With inputs from ANI)