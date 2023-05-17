US Ambassador To India Eric Garcetti Calls For Peace, Stability In Raging Pakistan

Eric Garcetti, the US ambassador to India, called for stability in Pakistan as the country witnesses chaos and political turmoil over the legal drama that has surrounded former premier Imran Khan. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Garcetti assured that "US, India and the world share the same concern that we want stability in Pakistan."

He further said that the world hopes to witness the mayhem in Pakistan come to an end. "We hope that there will not be unrest in Pakistan and we stay engaged with Pakistan because of that," Garcetti revealed. According to him, a situation of peace and law and order would not only benefit Pakistan, but also the rest of the world.

"I think that serves India, the United States, and the world. We hope and pray that rule of law and peace prevail over the border," he said on Tuesday. The ambassador's remarks come as Pakistan continues to get battered by violent protests, acts of vandalism, and overall disarray.

What's happening in Pakistan?

The unrest was sparked by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan earlier this month. Khan, an erstwhile PM, was later released from custody after the Supreme Court ruled that his detention from court premises in Islamabad was unlawful.

His release coincided with rampant police raids across the nation, with thousands of PTI leaders and supporters arrested by authorities. Just recently, the country's apex court was breached by what Khan called "goons" of the ruling PDM coalition. "Without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds, around 7000 PTI workers, leadership and our women have been jailed," Khan said.