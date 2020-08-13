US Ambassador To UK At Fault According To Inspection By State Department Watchdog

The US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Woody Johnson is facing scrutiny as the State Department's watchdog finds fault in his working in its latest inspection report. The inspection conducted by the Inspector General of the State Department in its report pointed out that some staff at the embassy had a negative effect on morale because the Ambassador sometimes made inappropriate or insensitive comments on topics generally considered Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)-sensitive, such as religion, sex, or color.

The Inspector-General concluded that the Ambassador did not always model the Department’s leadership and management principles as contained in the Foreign Affairs Manual (FAM). "Some embassy staff told OIG that when the Ambassador was frustrated with what he interpreted to be excessive staff caution or resistance to suggestions about which he felt strongly, he sometimes questioned their intentions or implied that he might have them replaced. This caused staff to grow wary of providing him with their best judgment," the report said.

However, the OIG also found the Ambassador and the Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) worked effectively to engage UK Government leaders, parliamentarians, opinion leaders, and the general public to advance Integrated Country Strategy (ICS) goals. OIG reviewed the Ambassador’s in-country outreach activities and determined they were consistent with FAM duties to develop local contacts and potential leaders and to familiarise himself with all US government activities.

Johnson's appointment

The Chief of Mission Woody Johnson, a first time, non-career ambassador, arrived in London in August 2017 and presented his credentials to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in November 2017. A billionaire-businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey. arrived at Embassy London in late summer 2017, he assumed responsibility from the previous DCM who had served as Chargé d’Affaires for approximately seven months.

