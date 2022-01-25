US Ambassador To UN Claims At Least 1,27,000 Russian Soldiers Amassed Along Ukraine Border

At least 1,27,000 Russian soldiers are now amassed along the eastern borders of Ukraine, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations (UN), said. Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Garfield revealed that her estimates are based on Ukrainian Defence Ministry data, which last week noted that Russia "almost completed" its troop build-up, sparking speculations of a potential invasion in less than a few weeks. The number was higher than the past estimates of 1,00,000 Russian soldiers, the US permanent representative to the UN noted.

"We see 1,27,000 troops building up along the border. We have seen that the Russians have put troops in motion. While we can't predict exactly what will happen next, we know Russia's playbook," the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said while speaking to reporters on Sunday, as quoted by The National News.

Stressing that the escalations are a part of Russia's usual strategies, Garfield added, "We know it includes measures beyond over military action."

Describing the potential threats from Moscow, she said: "It often starts with cyberattacks, paramilitary activity, disinformation campaigns intended to obscure the facts and create a pretext for their own aggression and other efforts to destabilise target."

When asked about US' recently released order for embassy officials and Americans in Ukraine to depart from the ex-Soviet nation, she explained the development was made observing the escalating tensions along the east European borders.

"We have an obligation to protect our staff. And we have been very, very clear that we see the situation deteriorating, and want to make sure that we put out staff in a place where they feel protected," Garfield stated.

The US envoy to the UN also highlighted that she is committed to pursuing diplomacy when it comes to resolving the border tensions with Moscow. "We are continuing to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue and we have made clear we need to see signs of de-escalation from Russia," Garfield said. However, she did not predict the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

It is to mention that Garfield's remarks come as Kyiv faces an imminent threat of invasion by Russia with over 1,00,000 troops amassed along the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. In early December, at least 1,000 Russian soldiers conducted military exercises replicating assault defence, further adding to the pre-existing concerns.

While the West, including European Union (EU), has warned Russia of stringent economic measures in case of any threat to Ukraine's sovereignty, Moscow has publicly denied all claims. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin last month continued to pursue his hostile assertions saying Moscow will not "sit idly" against the "unfriendly steps" of the West.

US issues Level 4 warning for Americans in Ukraine and Russia

The US State Department on Sunday issued a Level 4 warning for Americans in Russia and Ukraine to depart as tensions continue to mount along the eastern borders. While US authorities feared potential "harassment" of foreign nationals, especially Americans in Russia and Ukraine, the embassy officials were asked to depart the ex-Soviet nation.

In a statement released on Sunday, the US State Department also warned that the US citizens in Ukraine must be aware of Russian military actions, which could "severely impact" the embassy's ability to provide required assistance. Washington also directed travellers to avoid road travels and steer clear of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk.

(Image: AP)