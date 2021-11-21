US: America’s Top Defense Official Vows To Prevent Iran From Obtaining A Nuclear Weapon

As the United States and Iran are about to resume talks on the nuclear deal at the end of the month, America's top defence official said it would go to any extent to bar Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. While speaking at the annual Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, said the United States aimed at countering its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the Middle East. Notably, the Biden administration has been trying to restore the nuclear deal with Tehran in order to check the enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Though US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tehran had organised weapons programs until 2003, Iran always maintained its nuclear program is peaceful. Uranium is a naturally radioactive element. It powers nuclear reactors and atomic bombs. "The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. And we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue," Defense Secretary told an event put on by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. "But if Iran isn’t willing to engage seriously, then we will look at all of the options necessary to keep the United States secure."

US accused Tehran of using a suicide drone attack against its military bases

It is worth mentioning Middle East countries are not believing the United States blindly after the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. On the other hand, Iran also faced serious allegations from the United States and Israel. According to US and Israel, Tehran has been sponsoring drone attacks on its military bases. The attack from both countries soared after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

However, since Biden took over the charge, it has been trying to resume the talks with Tehran. But on several occasions, the Israeli forces accused the Iranian forces of attacking its military bases. On the rarest record, recently, the US accused Tehran of using a suicide drone attack against its military bases.

On Friday, the American and Israeli forces claimed that the drone attack on US military bases in Syria was carried by pro-Iranian forces. According to the media reports, the attack by the pro-Iranian forces was carried in retaliation to Israeli airstrikes in Syria. Though none of the soldiers was injured in the attack as they (American troops) got intelligence inputs from the Israel secret agency, a New York Times reported. As per the American and Israeli troops, at least five suicide drones were launched at the American base at Al Tanf on October 20.

